Sunken fishing vessel discovered near Pulau Satang in Santubong (Video)

KUCHING: A sunken fishing vessel was discovered near Pulau Satang, Santubong around 2pm yesterday by a local fishing boat operator.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in a statement today, said efforts to investigate and determine the cause of the sunken vessel is currently ongoing.

At the moment, the vessel’s origin and fate of the crew on board is still unclear.

The Santubong police station was also informed by MMEA.

However, the police have so far not received any report of any missing individuals or the sunken vessel.

However, MMEA might be working together with the Sarawak Marine Police to strengthen the investigation.

The local fishing association have also informed MMEA that none of their members are missing at sea.

— MORE TO COME —