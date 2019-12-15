Villagers happy to be given a chance to reclaim their land

KUCHING: The 26 landowners who surrendered 40 acres of their land in Kampung Seroban near Serian for the construction of SMK Serian No.2 are delighted that the government has decided to lift its acquisition of the land, says DAP Serian branch chairman Edward Andrew Luwak.

He added the previous landowners would be given priority to buy back the land but they hope that the government would consider waiving the return of the compensations as they were deprived of farming their land for the past 15 years.

“Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong said that the land, which was acquired by the government, would have a price tag as the government had paid compensations to the land owners.

“Upon learning that the school project was cancelled, the previous landowners voiced their request for the lands to be given back to them as they willingly surrendered their lands for a new secondary school way back in 2004,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Edward said the leader of the landowners Ignatius Rumbeh said they were denied entry into the area even for temporary agricultural activities since 2004.

“Another land owner Jerum Kakit said he used to earn around RM20,000 per year from his fish pond, pepper vines and pineapples, pointing out that it was the sacrifice he made for a worthy cause.

“The previous landowners will apply officially for the return of their land,” he said.