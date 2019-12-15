Sunday, December 15
Villagers happy to be given a chance to reclaim their land

KUCHING: The 26 landowners who surrendered 40 acres of their land in Kampung Seroban near Serian for the construction of SMK Serian No.2 are delighted that the government has decided to lift its acquisition of the land, says DAP Serian branch chairman Edward Andrew Luwak.

He added the previous landowners would be given priority to buy back the land but they hope that the government would consider waiving the return of the compensations as they were deprived of farming their land for the past 15 years.

“Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong said that the land, which was acquired by the government, would have a price tag as the government had paid compensations to the land owners.

“Upon   learning   that  the school   project   was   cancelled, the   previous   landowners  voiced   their   request   for the  lands   to   be   given   back to   them   as   they   willingly  surrendered   their   lands   for a   new   secondary   school   way back   in   2004,”   he  said   in   a  press   statement   yesterday.

Edward said the leader of the landowners Ignatius Rumbeh said they were denied entry into the area even for temporary agricultural activities since 2004.

“Another land owner Jerum Kakit said he used to earn around RM20,000 per year from his fish pond, pepper vines and pineapples, pointing out that it was the sacrifice he made for a worthy cause.

“The  previous  landowners will  apply  officially  for  the return  of  their  land,”  he  said.

