2,000 take part in Christmas parade around Sarikei town

SARIKEI: Over 2,000 Christians from various denominations took part in a Christmas Parade, run by Association of Churches Sarawak (ACS) Sarikei branch here on Saturday night.

Prior to the parade around the town centre, the participants gathered at the sports complex here where

representatives of the churches taking part took turns to lead in the prayers.

The event kicked off with a prayer by Pastor Paul Landing of BEM Sarikei Town, followed by a reading of Old Testament (Isaiah 62:11-12) by Reverend Oliver Broken of Methodist Iban Church; while the reading of New Testament (Titus 2:11-14) was delivered by a representative of Methodist Chinese Church.

The Gospel (St Luke 2:15-20) was read by Reverend Father James Ting of Catholic Church, and the Offertory Prayer was led by Pastor Ting Ik Tuang of BEM Charis.

ACS Sarikei chairman Reverend Father Rentap Nuang of the Anglican Church delivered a speech, before the lighting of candlse by representatives of the participating churches, followed by ‘Benediction’ by a representative of BEM Iban Church.

Adding colour to the procession were four floats and three groups of brass bands.