95 tourism events included in state’s Calendar of Events 2020

SIBU: A total of 95 tourism events have been included in the state’s Calendar of Events 2020 to help boost tourism in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the calendar this morning, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting said the calendar is the result of the collaboration between government agencies, tourism industry players and local communities.

He said out of the 95 tourism events, 31 events will be held in Kuching, three in Samarahan, four in Serian, four in Sri Aman, one in Betong, three in Sarikei, nine in Sibu, 12 in Mukah, nine in Bintulu, three in Kapit, nine in Miri and seven in Limbang.

Among the featured events included Rainforest World Music Festival, Borneo Jazz Festival, Tidal Bore Festival, Pesta Babulang, Pesta Kaul, Sarawak International Dragon Boat Race, Borneo International Kite Festival, Borneo Cultural Festival and Sarawak Regatta.

“I would like to thank all the government agencies for their kind collaboration and effort in making this Calendar of Events 2020 a successful one,” he said.

Ting launched the calendar before the commencement of State Tourism Coordination Committee Meeting at RH Hotel this morning.

According to him, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has successfully organised and hosted many events and activities this year.

Among the event was the 2nd BIMP-EAGA BUDAYAW Festival which was held in Kuching from NOv 19 to Nov 23. The event had attracted a total of 412 participants, consisting of cultural masters and artists from the BIMP-EAGA region.

He said the festival showcased the diversity of creative expressions of the cultural masters and artists from the BIMP-EAGA region, aside from raising public awareness and fostered understanding and solidarity among the multi-cultural populations of the BIMP-EAGA region.

“The other memorable event that I would like to mention is the 8th Sarawak Hornbill Tourism Award (SHTA) held on Dec 7, with a theme, ‘On Fire For Sarawak’ to reflect the significance of having a strong, burning passion for Sarawak tourism industry,” he said.

He said the state achieved another extra milestone for being the first pioneer state in Malaysia to have its own regional Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) which was launched on Dec 10.

TSA is a popular internationally recognised method for measuring tourism’s contribution to the country.

“For your information, the Sarawak Government is also embarking on the 3rd Tourism Masterplan (2020-2035) to position Sarawak as a preferred tourist destination.

“The TSA will be a useful and timely resource for a comprehensive master plan,” he said.

He said that Sarawak will continue to with Department of Statistics Malaysia to ensure regular update on TSA.

“With the regular update, Sarawak state government and tourism industry players are able to benefit from this useful and quality TSA for our strategic planning and formulation in order to accurately boost the State tourism and businesses,” he said.

He also said that Sarawak will host the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Destination Marketing Forum 2020 in Kuching from Nov 25 until Nov 27, next year to further highlight and showcase Sarawak’s rich ethnic and cultural heritage on the global tourism map.

“In order to boost arrival by Singaporeans into Sarawak, my Ministry through Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) collaboration with Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STATOS) have launched weekend packages and Sarawak Food Trail on Dec 3, 2019,” he said.

He said that as of January to November 2019, arrival by Singaporeans into Sarawak was recorded at 41,168.

It was an increase of 3.52 per cent compared to the same corresponding period in 2018.

He also said that in 2020, Sarawak Government is planning to set up Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office in Brunei and Pontianak as well to further tap potentials in trades and tourism.

Also present at the event was permanent secretary of Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Sarawak Hii Chang Kee and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of STB Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor.