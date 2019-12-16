Bebuling airport in Spaoh to be operational in five years, says Abang Johari

KUCHING: The proposed short take off and landing airport (STOLport) in Bebuling, Spaoh, is expected to be operational in five years time, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said at the ‘Berambeh Ngan Abang Jo’ town hall session in Betong yesterday that the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) would need time to make the necessary arrangements for it to be operational in addition to its actual construction period.

The Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development had estimated the cost of the STOLport at RM108 million, which would be borne by the state government.

Abang Johari described the airport was a logistical necessity in order for fresh farm produce from the state’s food basket in Sri Aman, Betong and parts of Sarikei Divisions to reach the markets.

Besides connectivity, the chief minister said the development of the food basket must use modern agriculture such as the Internet of Things (IoT), and fertigation system.

“Modern agriculture is the base to strengthen our economy. We have the comparative advantage as we have plenty of land,” he said.

Abang Johari also said the state would set up more agroparks to assist landless farmers, more collecting, processing and packaging centres (CPPC) besides providing the relevant training to the youth.

“We are now developing new agroparks in Mukah, Sri Aman and Betong. We have clear policies to help them but existing farmers must be prepared to accept modern technology,” he said.

Abang Johari said Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas was now also trying to convince the people that the agriculture sector was one that could generate good income with the state aiming to be an exporter of food and food products by 2030.

He also said in order to open up new areas for agriculture and to reach out to new markets, his government would improve the road networks.

Uggah later thanked Abang Johari for allocating RM20 million to help fishermen buy new equipment.

The amount would be in addition to the federal government aid to them during the monsoon season, he said.

In addition, Uggah thanked the chief minister for approving RM5.2 million to build an innovation centre at a new site in Betong.

On modern agriculture concept, he said there were now two model fertigation farms with rain covers at Simpang Layar and at SMK Spaoh to show the people how the system worked and its advantages.

“We are also waiting for the state government’s decision on setting up an agropark in Debak. In view of the many projects coming our way I hope the people will continue to remain united and to give their fullest support to the state government,” he said.