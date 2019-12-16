Bintulu Port committed to achieving efficiency

BINTULU: Bintulu Port is committed to achieving efficiency through its operational excellence initiatives.

Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad Group chief executive officer Dato Mohammad Medan Abdullah said these initiatives are improvement in operational performance, enhancing internal capabilities and process, optimum availability of assets and stringent cost management.

“In line with these initiatives, BPSB (Bintulu Port Sdn Bhd) has put a lot of effort to improve our current internal capabilities by procuring new assets such as the two new units of RTGs, the new tug and pilot boats and Malaysia’s first ISRS (Intelligence Surveillance and Response System),” he said during the handing over of the assets on Friday.

He said the two new container handling equipment (Konecranes RTG) is used to handle laden and empty containers at Bintulu International Container Terminal’s (BICT) RTG Block.

“Currently, BICT is equipped with twelve units of RTGs consisting of four units of Samsung RTG and eight units of ZPMC RTG.

“All of these RTGs are in good operating condition and have been used extensively in our container operations such as Import blocks, Export blocks, Reefer blocks and Dangerous Goods (DG) blocks,” said Medan.

These new Konecranes RTGs are supplied to BPSB by Zon Berkat Sdn Bhd, the local supplier for Konecranes in Sarawak.

One unit of 25 tonnes Bollard Pull Azimuth Stern Drive Tug Boat (MT Long Lellang) worth RM14 million is for towage operations at BPSB’s Marine Services Division while one unit of pilot boat (MV Nakhoda Pa Main) worth RM4.28 million will be used for its marine and pilotage operations.

Sing Kiong Hong Dockyard Sdn Bhd was given a contract period of 12 months to construct and deliver both vessels.

MT Long Lellang was designed with the latest modern machinery for handling towage operations within Bintulu Port Water Limit as well as Samalaju Industrial Port Water Limit. The boat has a push-pull bollard pull capacity of 27 tons and is equipped with a Full Fire Fighting System (FiFi 1).

MV Nakhoda Pa Main, which is the pilot boat, was designed with a maximum speed of 28 knots. The function of a pilot boat is to carry the pilot from the marine base to the cargo vessel and vice versa.

“The construction of the new tug and pilot boat is part of BPSB’s long term fleet expansion and replacement programme.

“This is to ensure that the number of tug and pilot boats are adequate and efficient enough to deliver greater levels of service to our customers.

“Our Marine Services is at the fore front of our port operations and has grown in tandem with the port’s development,” he added.

He said the number of tug and pilot boats required for BPSB’s operations will also likely increase with the demands of the oil and gas industry and the port expansion requirements in future.

As indicated in its Business Plan Strategy, Medan said they are committed that a safe and healthy Culture is implemented within its port operation areas; therefore, proper security systems such as CCTV and other security equipment have been implemented.

Bintulu Port has also purchased an Intelligence Surveillance & Response System (ISRS) which was manufactured by JD Solution, installed in its security patrol boat ‘MV Strike Force’.

“This Intelligent Surveillance and Response System (ISRS) is an efficient security measure that utilises a high-powered sound on intended targets within a 2km radius.

“The ISRS can automatically detect intruders day and night and activates through a warning system. This is a highly effective way to prevent security breaches and potential disasters from happening within the port water limits,” he said.

He pointed out that BPSB is the first port in Malaysia to utilise an Intelligent Surveillance and Response System and with this sophisticated technology on-board, the Group Security division will able to protect the port and port water limits more effectively from now on.

In conjunction with the official handover of its new marine asset MT Long Lellang and MV Nakhoda Pa Main, BPSB Marine Services Division launched its new motto ‘Blue Water Challenge’.

“Marine Services Division has been providing pilotage, towage and mooring services to Bintulu Port Sdn Bhd and Biport Bulkers Sdn Bhd as well as pilotage and towage services for Samalaju Industrial Port Sdn Bhd,” he said.

With ‘Blue Water Challenge’ as a motto, the Marine Services Division, he added, is also planning to use advanced technology to reconfigure their current basic functions, re-engineer how port marine activities are done in order to guarantee smooth and efficient operations, and to finally reduce energy consumption and waste.

“The motto distinctly emphasises three interconnected subjects which are energy, operations, and the environment.

“This new challenge will provide pathways and a foundation for Bintulu Port to become one of the greenest and smartest ports in the future,” said Medan.