Centres for people to channel creativity soon – DBKK

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) is planning to establish Waste Creative Centres for the people to channel their creativity in creating, and entrepreneurship skills in selling upcycled products.

DBKK director general Noorliza Awang Alip said a location had been identified within the Manggatal Community Centre, and future plans include other city places like in KK Sentral or Oceanus Shopping Mall.

“But we can’t to do it now because we need to get people to man it and also the first step is to train the trainers,” she told reporters at the monthly DBKK Creative Upcycle and Eco Bag for Green Kota Kinabalu program at the DBKK Building grounds here yesterday.

“We need to have at least 10 instructors to teach the people how to do this, because we need to come up with the templates, the designs and so forth.

“We are getting the module in tact then we will proceed because we cannot proceed until we are confident that we have enough people to do it plus have the know-how.

“If we don’t have enough resources, I think it will not be viable. So, I think we strengthen our resources first and then we move in,” she added.

Noorliza said anyone could come to the future Waste Creative Centres for free.

“If you want to exercise your creativity, you are welcome to use it. We make it like a workshop plus like an outlet area for them. It’s like a resource and creativity centre,” she added.