Christmas tree collapses due to strong wind in Sibu

SIBU: One of the Christmas trees erected at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang, here, as part of the Christmas Trees Decoration Contest 2019 collapsed last night due to strong wind.

Organising chairperson of the Christmas Tree Decorations Contest Councillor Anna Lau told The Borneo Post that the council had been informed and was working to restore it.

“Actually, we have informed the participants on the importance of the durability and sustainability of the Christmas trees during the meeting.

“This is because durability and sustainability of the Christmas trees is one of the judging criteria,” she said when asked on ways to prevent such incident from recurring.

Lau said such incident had happened before in previous year.

“That is why we have reiterated to them to ensure their Christmas trees are durable and can withstand strong wind and downpour as more wet days are expected ahead as it is now the year end.”

Christmas Trees Decoration Contest is organised by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

During the lighting ceremony last Monday, Lau had said that there were 12 organising bodies including churches and schools and universities that participated in the contest.

She said the participants chose their own theme for their decoration.

Last Monday night was the first judging and the second one will be on Dec 30.

The winners will be announced during the countdown on Dec 31.

“These Christmas trees will be on displayed until Chinese New Year. I really thank the participants for their effort in making this contest a success,” she said then.