CMO: PM’s proposal for S’wak to buy stakes in Petronas never discussed in MA63 Steering Committee meeting

KUCHING: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposal for Sarawak to buy stakes in Petronas was never discussed in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Steering Committee meeting, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said today.

Reacting to comments by Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen on Sunday, the CMO said in a statement that oil and gas issues were deliberated in a separate discussion between the Prime Minister and the chief ministers of Sarawak and Sabah.

“The deputy minister is therefore not privy to the detailed information with regards to the oil and gas share issues and not an authority to divulge any information on such a discussion, if any.

“ln addition, it must be noted that the purchase of stakes in Petronas’ subsidiary companies cannot be equated with similar purchase in the Petronas proper as the parent company.

“Sarawak have stakes in Petronas’ subsidiaries namely LNG and is an equity partner in Shell MDS Sdn Bhd (SMDS).

“As of today there is no offer yet on the Petronas proper,” said the CMO statement.

Chong yesterday (Dec 15) claimed that the idea of Sarawak participating in Petronas’ equity has been mooted in the MA63 Steering Committee and that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had indicated he had no objection to the proposal.

“Those in the Steering Committee were very much aware of this suggestion. It was further decided in the MA63 Steering Committee that the details on the state’s equity participation in Petronas is to be discussed between the Prime Minister and the two chief ministers of Sabah and Sarawak.

“Therefore, it is incongruous of some of the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) leaders to now turn around to claim ignorance about the offer,” said Chong in a statement yesterday evening.

According to Chong, Sarawak’s equity participation in oil and gas production in fact started with the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants with the Sarawak government holding five per cent share in Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd, 10 per cent share in Malaysia LNG Dua Sdn Bhd and 10 per cent share in Malaysia LNG Tiga Sdn Bhd.

This was followed by Sarawak government acquiring 10 per cent equity shares in Petronas LNG 9 Sdn Bhd in Bintulu in January 2018.

“In April 2018, the Sarawak State Financial Secretary (SFS) announced that the state government acquired another 15 per cent equity share in Malaysia LNG Tiga Sdn Bhd, increasing the state’s equity participation in the company to 25 per cent.

“In the same announcement, the SFS also mentioned that since its first production in 1983 till 2017, Sarawak government has received a total amount of RM20 billion in dividends from its investment in the three MLNG companies. That was hundreds of millions of ringgit in dividend return annually.

“If the shareholdings in the LNG companies can yield such good returns, likewise will the shareholdings in Petronas,” he said.

Chong also claimed the previous chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, had said Sarawak government should acquire an equity share in Petronas.

He noted that sadly at that time, the then Barisan Nasional-held federal government refused to divest any portion of its equity share in Petronas to Sarawak government because they (BN government) wanted to keep to itself all the lucrative dividend and revenue Petronas generates for its shareholders.

“That is also why, when the notion of Sarawak government acquiring an equity share in Petronas was suggested in the MA63 Steering Committee meeting, no one objected, including Abang Johari, and all agreed that the detailed discussion of the matter be referred to the separate meeting between the Prime Minister and the two chief ministers of Sabah and Sarawak.

“The question now is, all along the Sarawak government wanted an equity share in Petronas but was refused by the then BN government, but when the PH (Pakatan Harapan) government offers the opportunity for Sarawak government to have an equity share in Petronas, why are the GPS politicians objecting to such offer?

“It is thus obvious that the GPS leaders are merely playing politics in claiming ignorance of the matter and objecting to the offer.

“My sincere appeal to them is that, whatever politics they want to play, do not put the future and interest of Sarawak in jeopardy by missing out in the opportunity to have an equity share in Petronas, which was also the wish of the late Adenan Satem,” he added.