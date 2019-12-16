Cost of buying vaccines for foreigners to be announced soon

IPOH: The cost of purchasing a supply of vaccines to be given to foreigners would be announced soon, said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

He said the ministry would discuss the matter with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) next week.

“For the time being, we are focusing more on efforts to control polio before looking at the need for vaccinations for other diseases,” he told

reporters after officiating at the Placemaking Festival 2019 in the GRC Convention Hall here yesterday.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry would seek the cooperation of the government of the Philippines to obtain vaccines, seeing it could secure a cheaper supply of vaccines.

On Dec 8, the media reported that a three-month-old baby from Tuaran, Sabah was infected by the polio virus, namely, the first case after 27 years Malaysia was declared free of the

disease.

Meanwhile, asked on plans to make vaccination mandatory for children, Dr Lee said at the moment, there was no need for the ministry to do so. — Bernama