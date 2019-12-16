Curtains for Kuching’s century old It Hng Restaurant? Maybe not, says owner

KUCHING: The management of It Hng Teochew Restaurant, which has been a part of the city’s food scene for over a century, is reconsidering their decision to close down after their plans were shared on social media, triggering appeals for them to continue operating.

Its owner, Ng Eng Luang, told The Borneo Post today that she was caught between a rock and a hard place with regards to the restaurant’s future, as her family had run the establishment for over a 100 years.

“Actually, I had been thinking about closing down the restaurant for some time already. But now, I’m actually reconsidering about closing the restaurant, because a lot of people and customers have called and chided me, asking why I want to close since my family has run the restaurant for over a 100 years.

“So now, I’m reconsidering that decision. Maybe I will come to a decision after January,” Ng said.

The restaurant located above the Kuching South City Council’s swimming pool at Jalan Padungan had been in her family since its establishment, with Ng’s father and her grandfather running the restaurant, she said.

The restaurant was originally located at the Open Air Market along Jalan Market here.

On Sunday evening, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian had posted on Facebook about the restaurant closing down.

“It Hng Teochew Restaurant. Over 100 years old, after three generations of being family-run, will be closed on 31 December 2019. Was told that the sign board, which is original and over 100 years old, will be kept and displayed at home.

“With my family we had our favourite dish steamboat before their closing. Thank you very much for years of wonderful Teochew food for the people of Sarawak,” his Facebook post read.

Many netizens shared his sentiments on the news of the restaurant being closed down, with many saying that they would miss the restaurant’s food.