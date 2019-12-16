Graduates from 7 non-recognised Taiwanese dental schools can now register with MDC

SIBU: Graduates from seven Taiwanese dental schools affected by the sudden non-recognition by Malaysian Dental Council (MDC) can now register immediately with MDC provided they have passed the National Dental Licencing Examination.

According to Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong Branch chairman Wong Ching Yong, MDC gave this allowance until 2021, following the abolishment of the 2016 order that was made this afternoon during his meeting with MDC and Ministry of Health.

The 2016 order required the graduates from the affected dental schools to sit for professional qualifying examination.

The seven dental schools are Taiwan University School of Medicine, National Defense School of Medicine, Yangming University School of Medicine, Taipei Medical University, China Medical University, Zhongshan Medical University, and Kaohsiung Medical University.

He said such decision was made with immediate effect following the meeting between SUPP, Federation of Alumni Association of Taiwan Universities Malaysia (FAATUM), MDC and the Ministry of Health this afternoon.

“After 2021, graduates from these seven Taiwanese dental schools will need to sit for the Malaysia Qualifying Examination.

“However, we asked that the registration period with MDC to be extended until the full implementation of the Dental Act 2018,” he said.

According to him, the Dental Act 2018 provides that effective 2023, all dental graduates irrespective of where they are graduated from, have to sit for a common Malaysian Dental Qualifying Examination.

“With the abolishment of the said 2016 order, MDC now allows any dental graduates from the seven dental schools in Taiwan to register with MDC immediately until 2021,” he said.

He said the representatives of MDC agreed to refer the request of FAATUM to the council meeting to be held on Jan 20, 2020.

Wong, who is also representing the SUPP education bureau, said that with the abolishment, those still sitting for the qualifying examination currently can opt out immediately so long as they pass the National Dental Licencing Examination.

“MDC also agrees that for those dental graduates of the seven dental schools in Taiwan who are in the midst of studying in USM can now opt out from the course and elect immediately to register with MDC provided that they have passed the National Dental Licensing Exam of Taiwan,” he said.

He said deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye also urged those graduates from seven dental schools in Taiwan who have passed the National Dental Licencing Exam but have not registered with MDC can now register with MDC with immediate effect.