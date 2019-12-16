Handal Energy sees offshore crane demand in East Malaysia

KUCHING: As an oil and gas (O&G) company specialising in the manufacturing, maintenance and servicing of offshore cranes, Handal Energy Bhd (Handal Energy) sees plenty of opportunities in East Malaysia following its recent wins here.

To note, Handal recently won contracts from Sarawak Shell Bhd (SSB) and Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd (SSPC) for the provision of offshore crane operations, maintenance services, repair services and provision of manpower services for 29 offshore cranes under SSB and SSPC located off the waters of Sarawak and Sabah.

“This is our first crane maintenance contract in Sabah and Sarawak. We will be tendering for more crane related projects in East Malaysia to further increase our order book that will continue to provide clear earnings visibility,” explained Handal Energy’s independent and non-executive director Terry Biusing in an exclusive with The Borneo Post.

“We are of the opinion that the crane business has been undervalued. We have outperformed market expectations with the turnaround plan.

“Its capabilities widely recognised by the market, as proven by the group’s financials having swung back into the black, coupled with the multi contracts secured in 2019.”

Biusing, who hails from Sabah, is set to take on the role of executive director and group chief operating officer for Handal Energy beginning January 2020.

He highlighted that with Handal being one of the few API certified service providers in the region as well as providing water injection MOPU, the group hopes to secure more contracts in Sabah and Sarawak to deliver the best for East Malaysia and create immense value for its shareholders.

“Handal remains neutral on the O&G sector considering the likelihood of the continued volatility in the oil price over the next six months, increasingly conservative Malaysian operators, the unresolved US trade dispute, deteriorating global economic outlook and easing of the US pipeline constraints,” he added.

“Nonetheless, we are optimistic that we will continue to perform well as witnessed in our 1QFYE20 results.

“We are also closely monitoring the trends in the industry as well as always open to new ideas to expand our business portfolio.

“With US crude inventories up by nine per cent since the beginning of 2019 to 482 million barrels and Brent crude prices declining to around US$64 per barrel, averaging about US$67 to date, we forecast the price to be within the US$65 to US$71 per barrel range for 2019 to 2020.”

This falls back on Handal Energy’s turnaround plan.

“Throughout this year, the group went through an extensive business review to ensure that the turnaround plan was doable and would bring significant long-term value to the group.

“As you already know from the filing, Handal has a two-year turnaround plan and is confident of achieving it backed by being one of the few American Petroleum Institute (API) certified offshore crane service providers in the region.

“Having said that, the group has turned from a loss-making company into a profitable one as exhibited by its latest result,” Biusing affirmed.

The turnaround plan appears to be paying off as it recorded a profit after tax of RM3.2 million on the back of an impressive revenue growth exceeding 180 per cent year-on-year, to RM32.3 million in 1QFY20.

“The commendable increase in revenue was mainly contributed by our 51 per cent owned subsidiary Borneo Seaoffshore Engineering Sdn Bhd (BSOE).

Aside from that, notable highlights for the year include a huge RM360 million contract was awarded to BSOE-Handal Engineering Sdn Bhd by Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd to supply a water injection mobile oil production unit (MOPU).

The contract is for seven years, commencing in 2020, with an option of a three-year extension.

Handal Energy also received its first crane maintenance contract in Sabah and Sarawak this year, in addition to venturing into renewable energy to develop a hydrogen powered electric race car in Malaysia.