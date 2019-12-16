Jaujan to address parking problem at Tawau Hospital

TAWAU: Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Local Government and Housing, Datuk Dr. Jaujan Sambakong, said he will look into the proposal to build a car park for Tawau Hospital on a 3.9-acre state land next to the hospital.

Jaujan said the car park issue, which has become a problem not only to the public seeking treament but also to the hospital’s staff, needs to be addressed.

He said he had visited the proposed site and would bring the matter up for discussion and if there is no other development being planned on it, the land will be developed as a car park for the convenience of the public.

“The land can be developed into a multi-storey car park combined with other necessary facilities.

“The most important thing now is to acquire the land first before proceeding with plans on how to develop the car park,” he said.