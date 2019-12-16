Joniston: Pursue every avenue to send illegal immigrants back

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) information chief, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, has urged the Malaysian government to continue to discuss with the Philippine government on the illegal immigrant issue in Sabah.

“We hope the government will continue to pursue every avenue to find a solution to this, and eventually send the illegal immigrants back.

“I do not think all avenues have been exhausted.

“When it comes to a point where there is no more way out, then we seek international intervention to find a solution,” he said when met at the Black Sunday gathering to protest the implementation of the Sabah Temporary Pass (STP) at Gaya Street here yesterday.

Also present were Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

Joniston said illegal immigrants were bringing health problems into Sabah.

“Tuberculosis is increasing and many of the cases involve illegal immigrants. These are the things that are of great concern to us.”

Joniston added that unpaid medical bills involving illegal immigrants in government hospitals which came up to millions of ringgit should also be taken into account.

“We maintain our stand that deporting them is the right decision,” he stressed.

He also refuted claims that the past government had not done anything to address the issue of illegal immigrants in Sabah.

He said Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat during his tenure as chief minister in 2002 to 2003 had deported thousands of undocumented migrants and demolished 11,000 illegal squatters.

“When Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat carried out that massive operation during his tenure, Sabahans were all in support of that.

“Until now, what he had done is still being mentioned as the best way of dealing with illegal immigrants.

“This time around, when the government announced the STP, the majority of Sabahans are against this idea.”

As such, Joniston hoped that the government would continue to pursue every avenue to solve the issue of illegal immigrants and eventually send them back to their home countries.

“They can always come back with legal documents. We have nothing against them.

“We just do not agree with the Malaysian government issuing documents (STP) to them for a period of three years.”

The temporary pass will be issued in June 1 next year to foreigners in Sabah who hold the IMM13 document, ‘Burung-Burung’ card or census certificate.