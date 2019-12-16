KPMG, Microsoft to invest US$5 billion in digital strategy

PETALING JAYA: KPMG and Microsoft Corp are strengthening their global relationship through a five-year agreement to accelerate digital transformation for KPMG member firms and mutual clients.

As part of its announcement to significantly invest in technology, people and innovation, KPMG is modernising its workplace using the Microsoft 365 suite of cloud-based collaboration and productivity tools, including Microsoft Teams.

KPMG is also utilising Microsoft Azure and Azure AI as the backbone for a new common, global cloud-based platform. The platform will strengthen KPMG’s range of digital offerings with new innovations in cloud-based audit capabilities, tax solutions and risk management. Clients in all sectors, including those in highly regulated industries, benefit from globally consistent and continuous service delivery that enables greater speed of deployment while adhering to industry-leading compliance and security standards.

“Together with KPMG, we’re accelerating digital transformation across industries by bringing the latest advances in cloud, AI and security to highly regulated workloads in tax, audit and advisory,” said Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella, in a press statement.

“KPMG’s deep industry and process expertise, combined with the power of our trusted cloud – spanning Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 – will bring the best of both organisations together to help customers around the world become more agile in an increasingly complex business environment.”

As organisations expand to new geographies, develop new products and recruit new talent, processes can become increasingly complex and harder to scale. Market forces, such as evolving data protection laws, currency fluctuations and geopolitical tensions, increase the complexity and require a greater responsiveness for systems and tools.

The strong portfolio of KPMG and Microsoft alliance offerings can help address these challenges more quickly by building applications on demand, automating manual processes, and continuously analysing information to minimise the risk of errors and increase the ability to make smart decisions.

“Our alliance with Microsoft has become a critical component in helping us deliver industry-leading solutions and services to clients. Our significant multiyear investment continues to empower our people to work more efficiently and collaboratively while maximizing the power of a workforce that blends people and technology,” said KPMG International chairman Bill Thomas.

“By harnessing Microsoft’s intelligent and trusted cloud, we aim to help clients be at the forefront of change and better prepared for a digital-first future.”

KPMG Malaysia head of Alliances Alvin Gan echoed Bill’s sentiments, adding: “Closer to home here in Malaysia, we have observed the alliance between KPMG and Microsoft become a key enabler to providing tailored solutions and services to our clients. The alliance with Microsoft has provided us the opportunity to help our clients go through the changes and transformational shifts in the digital era, especially in areas of data and analytics.”

In this context, KPMG in Malaysia has put more emphasis in recent months on value creation via data and analytics. Amidst the changes and transformation, one factor that has constantly become a theme with the clients is making sense of the vast data they possess.

The close collaboration with Microsoft allows KPMG to provide services to help turn these mountains of quality data into valuable, practical and actionable intelligence. This helps drive the development of new revenue streams, improve operational efficiency, and gain greater customer insights.

Through its common, global cloud platform, KPMG will create a set of cloud-based capabilities ranging from hosting infrastructure based on Microsoft Azure to more than 50 advanced solutions, such as AI, cyber and robotic process automation (RPA).

KPMG will further empower its global workforce of over 207,000 employees across 153 countries with Microsoft 365, including Teams, to better meet the needs of clients through increased collaboration, improved productivity and data-driven insights. In addition, more than 30,000 KPMG professionals across 17 member firms have been equipped with Dynamics 365, a suite of powerful customer relationship applications.