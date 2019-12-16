METMalaysia: Isolated thunderstorms forecasted across Sarawak this week

KUCHING: Isolated thunderstorms have been forecasted across Sarawak, especially in the inland areas of the state this entire week, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department of Malaysia (METMalaysia)’s official website.

Almost all divisions and districts in the state were forecasted to have isolated thunderstorms from tomorrow until Sunday.

They included Lundu, Kuching, Serian, Saramahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kanowit, Mukah, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri, Limbang and Lawas.

Of these, the website said Sarikei, Sibu, Kanowit and Bintulu would be getting isolated rain rather than isolated thunderstorms on Saturday (Dec 21).

On Dec 21, Mukah seemed to be the only division in the state that was forecasted to have good weather, since the department indicated ‘No rain’ on its website.