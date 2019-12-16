MMEA: Pay due attention to weather forecast before undertaking any sea-related activities

KUCHING: The state Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has advised the maritime community across Sarawak to pay due attention to the current weather forecast before undertaking any sea-related activities.

According to MMEA Sarawak region director First Admiral (Maritime) Robert Teh Geok Chuan, the maritime community especially small boat fishermen, tour operators and passengers should be concerned about safety while at the sea.

“This is to ensure the safety of their lives and property so as to avoid any untoward incident,” he said in a statement here today.

Teh said the Meteorological Department of Malaysia had issued a strong northeast wind warning of 40-50 mph with waves reaching a height of up to 3.5 metres in the Sarawak waters.

“These strong winds and rough seas are dangerous to small boats and sea-related recreations and sports,” he added.

As such, MMEA is calling for the cooperation from tourism boat operators and fishermen to take necessary precautions to ensure safety while at the sea.

The same call is also extended to the island’s recreational centre operators, requesting them to temporarily stop conducting recreational and sports activities at the sea until the weather is calm.

Teh also urged the community to contact the MMEA Sarawak if any emergency or untoward incident occurred at the sea through the Operations Centre at 082-432544 or the 999 Malaysia Emergency Response Services (MERS), operating 24 hours.