‘People-centric projects priority for SEDC, subsidiaries next year’

KUCHING: Year 2020 will be another busy time for Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and its subsidiaries, as the implementation as well as the completion of projects entrusted to them by the Sarawak government are included in their priority list.

“Our main focus is to deliver the best outcomes in our range of services to the state government and to the people of Sarawak, who look upon us as the implementing agency of ‘people-centric’ projects and initiatives.

“This is why during our recent 47th anniversary dinner, our Chief Minister suggested for SEDC Sarawak and its subsidiaries to venture into ‘unchartered waters’, particularly in sustainable business ventures, which woukld enable our state and its people reap the benefits in the long run,” said SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain during the prize-presentation for the SEDC Chairman’s Trophy at Damai Golf and Country Club (DGCC) near here yesterday.

Abdul Aziz said SEDC and its subsidiaries were honoured to be given the opportunity by the Sarawak government to become among the pioneers in such business ventures that would spur the state’s economy and at the same time, sustain the livelihood of the local people.

“As a corporate entity that deals with finance, projects and public properties, we are also exposed to various challenges, especially where unethical and illegal business practices are concerned.

“We are very serious in the upkeep of our corporate image and reputation, in which we are instilling noble values in all of our staff through our Integrity and Corporate Governance policy and initiatives.

“Towards this end, we have also established our own Integrity Unit in SEDC and appointed our own Chief Integrity Officer, in line with the state’s initiatives in delivering quality and professional services to all of our stakeholders including the general public,” added Abdul Aziz.

“I would like to once again thank all of our esteemed guests who are with us in this wonderful golf event. I am sure many of you are eager to know the list of winners and some of you are also looking forward to the list of prizes to be won in the lucky draws.

“On behalf of SEDC Sarawak and its subsidiaries, it was a great pleasure to be working with you the past one year and we thank you for supporting us in your ways which have also contributed to the success of our whole group’s business ventures and other endeavours.”

The season-ending corporate event for SEDC was organised with the aim of bringing all its strategic partners, business associates, supporters and other guests for a round of golf as a gesture of goodwill and to show appreciation to the cooperation, which had been extended to SEDC Sarawak as well as its subsidiaries.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, SEDC general manager Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir, deputy manager Edwin Abit and DGCC general manager Roslan Mohd Salleh.