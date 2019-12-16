Philippines earthquake: No Malaysians affected – Wisma Putra

KUALA LUMPUR: There have been no reports of Malaysians affected by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Polomolok, South Cotabato, in the Philippines earlier today.

In a statement, the Foreign Affairs Ministry advised Malaysians requiring consular assistance to contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Davao City at +63 82 221 4050 or +63 936 968 4001.

“The ministry wishes to convey sympathies and condolences to the Government and the people of the Republic of the Philippines, in particular to those who have been affected by the earthquake.

“Malaysia stands in solidarity with the Philippines during this challenging time,” it said.

According to local authorities in the Philippines, the 2.11 pm earthquake had so far claimed three lives and the exact number of those injured was still unknown, the statement said. – Bernama