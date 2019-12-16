Sabah may be new home to China cruise ship firm – Liew

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah might be the new home to a China cruise ship company that would pull in Chinese tourists with an average spending of RM8,000 per person after the first quarter of 2020, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

Liew, who is also Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, said negotiations are still undergoing between the ministry and company, which used to be based in the protest-riddled Hong Kong.

She said current talks included having the company’s three cruisers, which have a capacity of 1,000 passengers per ship, remain in the Sabah waters.

She added the company was planning to fly in travellers from places like Beijing and Shanghai in China using chartered flights, and have them boarded the ships the next day to commence an eight-day-and-eight night’s cruise from Kota Kinabalu to places like Kudat, Sandakan, Tawau and Semporna.

“Their minimum requirements given to me, they want at least five years contract. It suits me fine. If everything works out, its a win-win situation. They will create a lot of jobs everywhere they go. If it works,” Liew told the press after the Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (MATTA) Sabah Chapter Twin Celebration: Launching of Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020) and Christmas Celebration at Hilton Hotel here on Saturday.

The Deputy Chief Minister added the ministry aims to conclude negotiations, which include multiple and various stakeholders, in three months time.

She said, through a meeting with the Sabah Port Authority, all Sabah ports would be able to take on the China three cruise ships.