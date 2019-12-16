Time for Sabah to take over tourism licence issuance – Christina

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is now “mature enough” to issue tourism licences to the state industry players, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

She told reporters this in response to Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (Matta) president Datuk KL Tan’s proposal to create Sabah Tourism Laws once devolution of tourism power happens between the federal and state government.

Liew, also Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, said this is part and parcel of the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63) negotiations, which include tourism enforcement and regulations, led by the Sabah Chief Minister between the federal and state government.

“I really look forward to it because imagine for a small issue like the issuing of the licence, our operators have to go to Kuala Lumpur to apply for it,” she told the press after Matta Sabah Chapter Twin Celebration: Launching of Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020) and Christmas Celebration ceremony at Hilton Hotel here on Saturday.

“I believe this kind of issue will be resolved sooner or later. I believe so because the time has come that we should be given more jurisdiction to run and manage business. I believe we are mature enough now.

“I have received. Datuk KL Tan has received a lot of complaints from his 3000 members. They are very uptight and uneasy as whenever they want to apply for this licence and that licence, they have to go all the way to Kuala Lumpur. Things that are pretty technical, I think the Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry is able to handle it. I believe that we can,” she reiterated.

Earlier during the ceremony, Tan lauded the government’s move on the devolution of power that would give Sabah more power in tourism.

“Unlike other states, tourism is now one of the main livelihoods of Sabahans and, therefore, it is imperative for the state government to protect the local industry. It is time for Sabah to introduce the state tourism laws to further safeguard the local industry,” he said, adding that the federal “one size” laws doesn’t always “fits all”.

“Of particular concern are the policies on application and issue of licences and the lack of enforcement which makes the local industry vulnerable and on an unfair level playing field.

“The Tourism Industry Act 1992 needs amendments due to changing business mode and landscape such as digital economy and AirBnB,” he added.

Matta Sabah Chapter chairman Lawrence Chin, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu Liang Caide, Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kota Kinabalu Krishna Djelani, Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry permanent secretary Datuk Willam Baya, and Senior Director of Domestic & Events Division and Head of Secretariat for Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020, Dato’ Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar, were among the dignitaries at the event.