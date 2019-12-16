Two Filipinos held for entering country illegally to steal tangar tree bark

SANDAKAN: Two Filipino men were arrested on Saturday after they entered the country illegally to collect tangar tree bark in the Terusan Forest Reserve, Kinabatangan.

The arrest was made by an integrated enforcement team comprising the 15th Battalion of General Operations Force (PGA) and the Sabah Forestry Department.

The suspects, identified as Dahsan Hilar, 55, and Agul Susning, 34, were detained at 7.30am and they have admitted that they were sent into the country from Kagayan Island with four others entrusted with a task of collecting tangar tree bark, and they were promised payment of 12 Peso (RM0.98) per kilogram of tree bark.

According to PGA commanding officer Superintendent Toipi Lama, both suspects had been camping at the site for six days before they were spotted and arrested.

“They managed to collect about 200 kilograms of tangar tree bark. We have seized the bark, as well as their tools including two axes, two machetes, a spade, and a tool to peel off the tree bark.

“The suspects said that they were dropped off here after going through a river near a mangrove swamp. They said that the boat that had sent them then returned to the Philippines. They were not told when the boat would be returning to pick them up for their return,” Toipi said.

He said four tents were also found and destroyed by the personnel of the Sabah Forestry Department.

The suspects and seized items were taken to the Sandakan District Police Headquarters for further action to be taken.

Meanwhile, Sabah Forest Chief Conservator, Datuk Mashor Jaini thanked the police, particularly the PGA 15 for its assistance and cooperation to the Forestry Department in an effort to control and conserve the national treasure.

“tangar tree bark is very valuable in the Philippines in which it could be used for food colouring, and beverage processing,” Mashor said this is a statement here, yesterday.

He also said that the operation which involved seven PGA 15 personnel and 15 Protect personnel from Forestry Department (led by Kinabatangan Forestry Department Manager, Janius @ Jurimin Ebin) had also seized seven boats at the scene.