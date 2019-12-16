World’s No. 1 ranked Pokemon Go trainer shares tips at PvP event

KUCHING: Since its release in 2016, Pokemon Go took the world by storm, counting longtime diehard fans of the franchise and complete newbies in its player base.

The augmented reality mobile game is developed and published by Niantic and uses the mobile device’s GPS to locate, capture, battle and train Pokemon, and also features PokeStops and Pokemon Gyms which are located at real-life places of interest.

The game went on to further expand on its universe by revamping the Pokemon Gyms system, introducing Raid Battles, a quest system for players to obtain special or mythical Pokemon as well as Community Day.

Players can meet up during Community Day to participate in raids and some players have even formed their own communities and organised outings on their own where they will gather and spend the day catching Pokemon while some have even formed PvP (Player vs Player) tournaments.

One such tournament was yesterday’s Timeless Cup PvP event, which was hosted by the Borneo-Kuching PVP Club and the Pokemon Go Kuching community.

During the event, the 30 or so local Pokemon Go enthusiasts who signed up not only went head-to-head with each other in Pokemon battles but also had the chance to meet with special guest Brandon Tan, a Singaporean who is considered the world’s No. 1 ranked Pokemon Go trainer having collected the most experience points in the game.

“Before Pokemon Go was introduced, I was interested in Pokemon but not that interested, so when it first came out in Singapore I wasn’t that interested but decided to give it a go anyway. At the time, my main goal was to reach Level 40 but then decided to devote my time to it and play it because I enjoy the game,” the 28-year-old told members of the media.

Brandon shared that prior to Pokemon Go, he had been an active gamer with a Youtube channel where he uploaded videos of himself playing Clash of Clans and Clash Royal, but stopped for a while when he was hooked by Pokemon Go.

“Instead of spending four to five hours to stay at home and edit videos, I would rather go out and play Pokemon go. I wanted to work on the game as much as I could so that was why I decided to stop Youtube when I started playing Pokemon Go.

“After some time, I decided to come back to Youtube because I wasn’t as willing to push as hard as before, so I decided to show the world how other cities and communities play Pokemon Go as well as share my experience with them on how they can play the game, so I would mix tips and tricks into my Pokemon Go videos, where I share things that are very calculated and based on my own personal experience. I even show how a community functions and starts from the ground up,” Brandon said.

He added that as a self-professed ‘grinder’ (a gamer who enjoys performing repetitive tasks for a gameplay advantage or loot), he enjoys the grinding aspect but would not neglect sleep or social interactions for the game.

“I think time management is important. A lot of people neglect sleep, which is bad and wrong. I won’t neglect time with my family, for example, because then I would lose out on the most important aspect of life which is relationships. For me, consistency is more important.

“As a Pokemon Go player, I believe that you need to manage your life and time properly. If you can only play the game for two hours, then just play it for those two hours.

“Don’t cancel your plans or skip a family dinner just because you want to play,” Brandon stressed, adding that he tries to play Pokemon Go as efficiently as possible.

While some people might feel that games would take away the social aspect from relationships, Brandon feels that Pokemon Go actually does the opposite.

“People from all walks of life play the game, and among those players are those with families and children. So I feel that Pokemon Go is actually a good ‘training ground’ for leadership qualities especially for younger kids, who get to see how a community is led, for example.

“But the most valuable thing that kids learn is actually how to socialise, which is something that has been lost due to the devices in this modern era. Kids nowadays are very tech-savvy, so they lose the human aspect, but with Pokemon Go, it does encourage them to socialise as well,” he said.