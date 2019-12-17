‘Ability to help violent kids, teens comes from better understanding’

MIRI: Violent behaviour among children and adolescents may be a signal of more pressing issues and problems, says Miri Hospital psychiatrist Dr Raja Lope Adam Raja Hussian.

He said this complex and troubling issue needs to be carefully understood by parents, teachers and the community as a whole, to help find the best ways in providing help to those in need.

“Anger is a normal emotion experienced by all. For younger children, this emotion may be confusing to them and may be expressed in many ways, either physically or verbally and either good or bad.

“As they grow, they will acquire the necessary ability to control their impulses. Failure in acquiring the ability to control and channel their anger may lead to violent behaviour,” he said when speaking to The Borneo Post yesterday.

Dr Raja Lope Adam said violent behaviour ranges from mild temper tantrums and physical aggression such as kicking, fighting, threats or attempts to hurt others, to more severe ones such as the use of weapons, cruelty towards animals, starting fires, as well as intentional destruction of property and vandalism.

He said there are many factors that may influence such behaviour in children and adolescents, and that most of the factors may be connected to each other.

“The factors can be largely divided into three components – biological, psychological and social factors.

“Biological factors are factors directly linked to the human genetic makeup, associated with organs or factors influencing the body, especially the brain. Studies have shown a familial pattern of aggression, a genetic link that can predispose someone to violent behavior.”

He said physical damage to the brain from head injury can also cause difficulties in controlling impulses.

“Certain mental health conditions such as attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability and conduct disorder may contribute to violent behavior, while for adolescents, the use of illicit substance can cause uncontrolled aggression and violence.”

Dr Raja Lope Adam said in aggression and violence, temperament and personality traits play a role where being exposed to a traumatic event or experiencing constant stress can also lead to violent outbursts.

“Parenting style, being neglected by parents, exposure to abuse, exposure to violence from media, being bullied at school and stressful socio-economic background are some examples of social factors that may perpetuate violent behaviour.

“The important components in treatment are helping the individual understand their anger and frustrations; help them to express their emotion and learn how to control their anger.

“They also need to learn to be responsible for their actions and accept consequences. Communication skills, problem solving and stress management are also important in the treatment plan,” he said.

The psychiatrist explained that at community-level, programmes such as parenting techniques for parents, awareness programmes, educational programmes for early identification and intervention for violent youngsters, and family support groups may be beneficial.

He stressed that understanding aggressive behaviour in children and adolescents are important for early detection and treatment.

“Research studies have shown that much violent behavior can be decreased or even prevented if the above risk factors are significantly reduced or eliminated.

“Collaboration from individuals, family and the society are important in shaping a better future for them. With this, stigma against children and adolescents with violent behaviour can be reduced to ascertain better connection to means of treatment,” he said.