Acting Head of State visits Lawas

MIRI: Acting Head of State Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and his wife Dato Fatimah Mohd Iskandar arrived in Lawas yesterday morning for an official visit.

They were given a red carpet welcome on arrival at Lawas Airport by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, and his wife Dato Dayang Morliah Awang Daud.

Also welcoming them were Assistant Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and his wife Datin Dayang Maimunah Awang Mohd Daud, Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong and his wife Datin Tunong Palung, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang and his wife Mary Sindang, and political secretary to the chief minister Abu Seman Jahwie. Later, Fatimah, accompanied by Dayang Morliah, Tunong and Mary, visited Lawas Hospital to present Christmas goodies to patients there.

The acting Head of State and his wife graced a pre-Christmas gathering at Lawas Indoor Stadium last night.