Almost 3,000 young adults have been detained for corruption since 2014

TAIPING: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained 2,740 people under 40 years of age of the total 5,186 arrests made from 2014 until last month.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (prevention) Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil said of the total number of arrests, 2,428 or 46.8 per cent were civil servants.

He said the MACC was willing to help any party take the necessary steps to tackle this problem.

“We have to tackle this problem because we are worried that there are so many young people involved in corruption,” he told reporters after launching the Taiping Municipal Council (MPT) Anti-Corruption Plan here today.

On corruption involving local authorities, Shamshun Baharin said from 2014 till last month, the MACC received 1,871 information including on embezzlement and abuse of power.

He said, of these, 126 investigation papers were opened and 73 people arrested.

Earlier, in his speech, Shamshun Baharin said MPT was the first local authority to launch the Anti-Corruption Plan 2020 – 2024, and said it was a commitment by the members of the organisation to create a conducive and corruption-free work environment.

Meanwhile, MPT’s chairman Borhan Abdul Halim said the anti-corruption plan would focus on four areas, namely law enforcement, public procurement, governance and legislation. – Bernama