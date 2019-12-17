Bintulu MP Tiong to contest in Sarawak state polls, PDP veep confirms

KUCHING: Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who is Bintulu Member of Parliament, will be contesting in the next state election, said a PDP vice president Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

Although he confirmed that the party’s supreme council had passed a resolution for Tiong to join the race due in 2021, Dr Penguang said the seat Tiong would vie for has not been decided.

“Still unconfirmed where he is going to stand,” he said when contacted.

PDP Senior Vice President Datuk Paul Igai also could not confirm where Tiong will be standing in the state election.

Nonetheless, he said it could be in any of the PDP “vacant” seats, indicating that they were seats previously held by the party when it was still called Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP).

“We will cross the bridge when we get there,” he said.

Tiong could not be reached for comments.

PDP currently has three assemblymen – Dato Henry Harry Jinep (Tasik Biru), Roland Duat (Meluan) and Dr Penguang (Marudi).

But while it was still SPDP, the party had eight seats including Krian, Pakan, Batu Danau, Bekenu and Ba’kelalan.

Tiong had in December last year told reporters that PDP wanted Bekenu, Batu Danau and Pakan, which are now held by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), to be returned to the party as they were PDP’s traditional seats.

Ba’kelalan and Krian are currently Parti Keadilan Rakyat seats.

However, a party vice president, Teo Boon Siew, had said in September this year that PDP was eyeing three additional seats in the central region, which are Bawang Assan, Pelawan and Dudong.

Bawang Assan and Dudong are currently represented by Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh and senior vice-president Datuk Tiong Thai King, while Pelawan’s assemblyman is DAP’s David Wong.