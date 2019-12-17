Issuance of Sabah temporary passes not a sudden decision, says Azis

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Home Affairs Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman today denied that the decision by the new federal and state governments to issue the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) was a sudden one.

According to Mohd Azis in a statement issued today, the PSS is aimed at streamlining three different documents issued by three agencies, as the existence of these documents had impeded enforcement activities of the immigration authorities.

The documents comprise the IMM13, ‘Kad Burung-Burung’ and census certificates (Sijil Banci).

“This has given the impression that there are too many of such document-holders in the state, whereas the extrapolation of data from the Immigration Department, National Security Council and the Native Affairs Council (in Sabah) shows that there are 136,055 individuals actively holding the documents”, he said.

The minister further explained that the previous government had first proposed the issuance of a document such as the PSS, which was called the Sabah Temporary Resident’s Pass (Pas Residen Sementara Sabah) (PRSS).

The PSS is also aimed at enabling authorities to ferret out illegal immigrants in possession of fake versions of the IMM13, ‘Kad Burung-Burung’ and census certificates, which have been issued by syndicates.

In September, the Home Affairs Ministry announced the introduction of the PSS, effective June 1 next year, with features such as biometric data, a photograph of the pass holder, and thumb print.

Mohd Azis, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sepanggar, was responding to claims by former Parti Bersatu Sabah president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government had made a sudden decision to issue the PSS.

Explaining that the PSS would not be issued to new applicants, the minister stressed that it was aimed at rooting out illegal immigrants rather than encouraging an increase of such persons entering the state. – Bernama