Landslide victims from Rumah Agal still putting up at evacuation centre

KUCHING: As many as 50 residents of Rumah Agal, Kampung Panggil in Sri Aman displaced by a landslide are still taking shelter in SMK Melugu evacuation centre.

According to State Disaster Management Committee secretary Major Ismail Mahedin, the evacuees’ housing areas were still not safe.

“When it rains, water would enter the houses and drains behind the houses are still filled with soil. Cleaning works to remove the soil as well as make an escarpment at the hill behind the longhouse is still ongoing,” Ismail said in a statement, adding that it was still drizzling in the area.

The fence and roof of the church had been opened to facilitate the works in the area.

“After speaking with the contractors involved, they required a large lorry to deposit the dug up soil to be located elsewhere so their works could be carried out quickly,” he said.

The evacuation centre at SMK Melugu, Sri Aman was opened on Dec 9 to house 50 victims from the 11- door longhouse who were evacuated after a landslide occurred behind the longhouse.