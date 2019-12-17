Maszlee: Reconstruction, repair works of four dilapidated schools in Sarawak ahead of schedule

KUCHING: The reconstruction and repair works of four dilapidated schools in Sarawak namely SK Bandar Bintangor, SK Ulu Entabai, SK Nanga Antaroh and SK Ulu Yong are ahead of schedule, said Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

In a Facebook post today, Maszlee said the work progress at SK Bandar Bintangor was 33 per cent completed compared to 17 per cent as scheduled.

As for SK Ulu Entabai, he said it was already 18 per cent completed.

“The third project is at SK Nanga Antaroh, located in Kapit. Although construction has just begun, work progress is two per cent ahead of schedule.

“And the last school is SK Ulu Yong, also in Kapit. Like SK Nanga Antaroh, this project is still in its early stage but is already one per cent ahead of schedule,” he said.

According to Maszlee these projects were the remaining 10 per cent of the total dilapidated school projects.

“The Ministry of Education Malaysia will constantly monitor project progress, update the data and share it with all Malaysians,” he said.