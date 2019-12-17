Penguang positive he will retain seat in next state polls

KUCHING: Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice president Datu Dr Penguang Manggil says he is confident of retaining his Marudi seat in the next state election.

The Local Government and Housing Assistant Minister said this is because the people in his constituency know that he spends the bulk of his time working to address issues faced by them.

“I am always ready – in fact every day, every week, every year – for the state election. I am confident of retaining the seat of Marudi again.

“If you follow my social media such as Facebook, I am always on the ground to solve problems faced by the people in my area,” he said when met during a gathering hosted by PDP for the media, here on Sunday.

On the party’s list of candidates for the next state polls, he said a list of potential candidates has already been drawn up, but declined to reveal more.

Meanwhile, on the flooding situation in Marudi, Penguang said 46 areas in his constituency – 12 in Marudi and 44 in Beluru – were affected, but that no evacuation or relocation was needed.

“My service centre and the district offices in Marudi and Beluru have been mobilised to assist the flood victims apart from assistance by the government agencies,” he said.

Earlier, PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing praised media practitioners in Sarawak for their professionalism in delivering accurate news to the public.

“You are supportive of each other to get the job done and deliver true, accurate news to the public.

“This sense of cooperation really shows that people from our great state are ‘muhibbah’ and harmonious, even though we have different beliefs and customs.

“Our culture in Sarawak is the same. We are more accepting and tolerant of our differences. We embrace these differences and make it our best asset. In other places, we don’t really see this form of mutual respect and cooperative spirit. We are indeed world famous for this,” said Tiong, whose text-of-speech was read by PDP deputy president Datuk Anthony Nogeh.

Tiong, who is Bintulu MP, also warned against groups from outside Sarawak who he said would try to divide the people for political mileage.

“During a time of fake news and populism, sometimes delivering the facts can be boring to hear. But in a true and functioning democracy, we need to hear the right information, not what sounds good for the moment or what sounds tempting at the moment but not practical at all for our long-term future,” he said.

Others present at the gathering included PDP secretary-general Datuk Nelson Balang, Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat, and political secretaries to the chief minister Alexander Asing and Brian Fung.