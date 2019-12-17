PKR Sabah pledges full support to Warisan in Kimanis by-election

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah chairperson Datuk Christina Liew has pledged her party’s full support to the Warisan party in the upcoming Kimanis parliamentary by-election.

She told the Borneo Post yesterday that PKR Sabah will render its full support and cooperation to ensure the candidate, whoever she or he is, would win handsomely.

Liew also said that she still doesn’t know who the candidate from Warisan would be.

“It is up to the Warisan president’s (Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Haji Apdal) decision,” she said.

Shafie yesterday also said that no decision had been made on the candidate.

The by-election was called following the Federal Court’s decision to affirm the Kota Kinabalu Election Court’s decision to annul the winning of Datuk Seri Anifah Aman during the 14th General Election in May, last year.