Private sector making strides in aviation advancements

KUCHING: On the private sector front, some airlines in Malaysia are making great strides in developing biojet fuel towards better efficiency.

Leading the pack is AirAsia Group Bhd (AirAsia Group) which has signed a memorandum of agreement to support the development of the Malaysian aerospace industry.

The agreement entails the expansion of Airbus in its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) in Malaysia and the establishment of the Airbus Malaysia Digital Initiative to enhance the competitiveness of the local aerospace industry to make the country a regional aerospace hub.

Concurrently, Airbus will increase its cooperation with the Aerospace Malaysia Innovation Centre (AMIC) by providing more funds for research and development programmes including bio jet fuels in Malaysia.

Approximately US$120 million or RM505 million has been allocated by Airbus for the abovementioned initiatives, observed MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research).

“We opine that the potential restriction of palm oil imports by the Indian government to help its local farmers might result in tapering demand from the region and stifle demand growth,” it said in a special report yesterday.

“More recently, the upward trend in palm oil prices have forced buyer in India to the sidelines in November with shipments shrinking almost 11 per cent to a five-month low of 696,000 tones.

“Lower shipments to India will likely lead to an accumulation of inventories in Malaysia. Nonetheless, AMIC and other parties could take advantage of Malaysia’s abundance of biomass availability in its search of suitable feedstock for potential applications in aerospace such as bio-aviation fuel production and bio-composite material manufacturing, while also observing the strict sustainability factors.

“On the macro-economic front, we expect this to increase the contribution of the palm oil industry to the nation’s GDP which current stands around three per cent.” In addition to sustainable aviation fuel, the research firm also saw a trend in airlines to opt for aircraft with fuel-saving features.

“AirAsia Group has converted its order of 253 Airbus planes from the A320neo to the larger A321neo whereby the group will be having four A321neos by year end before getting another six of it in FY20.

“Meanwhile, AirAsia X Bhd (AirAsia X) has also placed a firm order with Airbus for 12 A321XLR and 30 additional A330neos in late August 2019. Prior to that in July 2018, AirAsia X confirmed the order of 66 A330neos which was firm while another 34 orders for the same aircraft were not finalised at that time.”

Both of these airlines share a common overarching strategy of shifting towards aircraft with equipped fuel efficient technology will lead to fuel savings while expanding capacity, MIDF Research said.

For instance, the A321neo is expected to fuel savings of circa 15 per cent, translating into 10 per cent reduction in cost per seat as it has 50 additional seats compared to the A320neo.

Meanwhile, MIDF Research added that AirAsia’s position as one of Airbus’s biggest clients would necessitate the expansion of aerospace related activities.

The reason for this is that Airbus has a strong presence in Malaysia involving tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers with its sourcing and services businesses valued at roughly US$400 million annually for the local economy.

“Local aerospace companies such as Spirit Aerosystems (Tier 1 supplier) assemble the Wing Leading Edge for the Airbus A350XWB while 60 per cent of composite parts for the Airbus A320 come from CTRM (Tier 2 supplier) facilities in Melaka.

“Therefore, we do not discount the possibility that these companies will extend their offerings to cater for AirAsia Group and AirAsia X’s upcoming fleet. Aside from this, we expect a positive spillover effect towards Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd via the 58-acre Subang Aerotech Park, out of which circa 34.7 acres will be granted the rights to sublease for the JV company formed between MAHB and BP Aerotech (Subang) Sdn Bhd.”