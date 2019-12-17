Public reminded of possible crocodiles in flooded rivers

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Wildlife Department has advised the public to be alert for stray ‘buaya tembaga’ (saltwater crocodiles) which may be found in flooded rivers in nine districts in the state.

Its director Salman Saaban said this was possible considering the crocodile population in nine rivers in the state.

These rivers are Sungai Batu Pahat (Batu Pahat), Sungai Jemaluang and Sungai Endau (Mersing), Sungai Lebam and Sungai Sedili (Kota Tinggi), Sungai Muar (Muar), Sungai Pulai (Pulai), and Sungai Johor and Sungai Skudai (Johor Bahru).

“The places where the crocodiles could stray into are monsoon drains, drains and canals.

“It will seek out and feed on the carcass of animals which drowned during the floods,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Salman said anyone who comes across these reptiles should keep away from them and inform the department.

“Do not provoke them or panic as these may cause them to become aggressive.

“Be alert of the surroundings to avoid encounters with these crocodiles,” he said.

The recent floods have affected the homes of more than 9,000 residents in the Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Segamat, Kluang, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Johor Bahru, Muar and Kulai districts. – Bernama