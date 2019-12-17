Sadia Rajang: Right of way application in blockade row put on hold

SIBU: Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Rajang branch has decided not to send an application to the Land and Survey Department regarding the right of way under Section 34 of the Sarawak Land Code, over the blockade in Tanjung Penasu near here, its chairman Bill Jugah said.

He said the decision was made as the longhouse folk had engaged a lawyer to apply to set aside the court judgment, for the blockade to be removed by today.

“Sadia Rajang is happy if that is the case and would continue to monitor the situation until the blockade is truly removed on Tuesday (today).

“Consequently, Sadia Rajang has decided not to send the application to the superintendent of Land and Survey vide Section 34 (Right Of Way), to make way for their (villagers) lawyer to pursue due course of action.

“However, we will leave that option open if the blockade is still there by Wednesday,” Bill said in a press statement yesterday.

He stressed that Sadia Rajang is concerned by any issue that touches on the abuse or disrespect of human rights, irrespective of race, religion or status.

It has been reported that the land owner who set up the blockade had lodged a police report stating he was against the construction of the access road tothe two longhouses involved – Rumah Jalak and Rumah Nita – via his property.

The blockade was set up on Dec 3.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the landowner, in his report, claimed that he owned the 8.67-acre land which he bought at a price of RM50,000 per acre, 20 years ago.

The owner also stated in his report that the property was a mixed-zone land.

“In 2016, he sent letters to Rumah Jalak Kusau and Rumah Nita Seman after finding out about the construction of the access road over his land to the two longhouses, but his effort was futile,” said Stanley.

He said the land owner then brought the case to court last year, and the Sessions Court had ordered Rumah Jalak Kusau folks, as the defendant, to pay RM4,440 in compensation and cost of RM1,559 to the plaintiff.

Three months ago, the landowner was informed that the road had been tar-sealed and was still being used by the longhouse residents despite the court order, he said.

“The landowner then decided to set up the blockade.

“He lodged a police report to clarify on the land status and as reference to the relevant authorities for the case to be settled immediately,” said Stanley.