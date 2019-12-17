State CP Ramli Din pays last respects to late Narcotics Dept chief Supt Moses

KUCHING: Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Ramli Din paid his last respects to the late former Superintendent (Rtd) Moses Agat at the latter’s residence at Taman Linang, Jalan Wan Alwi here today.

According to the Facebook page ‘Polis Sarawak’, the late Moses, who had served as Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief, passed away at about 3am Tuesday at the Sarawak General Hospital.

He was 64.

Ramli also presented contributions to the deceased’s wife and family members.

Also present to pay their last respects were Deputy Police Commissioner DCP Dato Dev Kumar Sree, Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief SAC Dato’ Muhammed Hasbullah Ali, Sarawak Contingent Management Department head SAC Norzanah Buang and Sarawak Contingent Special Branch chief SAC Azman Omar.