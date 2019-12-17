Swinburne unveils logo to mark two-decade presence

KUCHING: Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus has launched a logo to celebrate its two decades in the local higher education industry.

The campus here will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year.

Swinburne Sarawak deputy vice-chancellor and chief executive officer Prof John Wilson unveiled the logo during the university’s annual staff dinner at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching recently.

“We are exhilarated about the logo and very proud of what it represents. The theme for the anniversary is ‘Celebrating 20 Years of Education and Research Excellence in Sarawak’,” he said.

Created by Swinburne Sarawak’s Mechanical Engineering 2013 graduate Halil Rahman, the image features a hornbill and a kangaroo, imprinted on the numeral ‘20’.

The hornbill symbolises Sarawak – homage to the state’s description of the ‘Land of the Hornbills’.

Of the 54 species known to exist around the world, eight are found in Sarawak.

To Australians, the kangaroo reflects the fortitude to move forward as a nation, based on the fact that the kangaroo does not move backwards.

Together, these two iconic animals signify the partnership between the Sarawak government and Swinburne Melbourne in the establishment of Swinburne Sarawak Campus.

The pencil in the image signifies the acquisition of knowledge, while the red and black hues denote Swinburne’s corporate colours and also reflect the ‘One University’ identity with its home campus in Australia.

A year-long celebration is being planned to mark the anniversary of the campus here, which currently houses about 3,500 students from over 40 countries.

Wilson said these highlights would include a timeline exhibition, launch of a coffee-table book, special anniversary web section, conferences, and a 20th anniversary gala night.

According to him, Swinburne Sarawak is currently undergoing a redevelopment of its learning and teaching spaces.

“The RM40-million campus upgrade begins next year and we will see wonderful changes happening to the campus over the next two years,” he said.

The creation of the logo by Halil won first prize in a contest, which ran from July 15 to Oct 20.

It drew a total of 40 entries.

Present to witness the logo launch were members of Swinburne Sarawak Board of Directors and Council, Datuk Wan Ali Tuanku Yubi and Azmi Bujang.

