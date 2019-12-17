Unemployed man gets 20 years in jail, whipping for robbery

KUCHING: An unemployed man was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison by two Sessions Courts here today after he pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery charges.

Muhammad Nur Faizie Osman, 23, was charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code.

Sessions Court Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad and Marutin Pagan each sentenced Muhammad Nur Faizie to 10 years in prison.

“The jail sentence is set to commence from the date of arrest, which is November 13,” Dayang Ellyn said.

Besides the 10-year jail term, Marutin also ordered Muhammad Nur Faizie to be given two strokes of the whip.

According to the facts of the case, Muhammad Nur Faizie had on November 9 at around 10am, entered a 24-hour convenience store at Metrocity in Jalan Matang, here, to buy instant noodles.

He suddenly took out a black plastic bag and ordered the victim, a 20-year-old shop employee, to fill it with 13 packets of cigarettes.

The victim initially refused to comply with Muhammad Nur Faizie’s order.

However, the victim eventually followed the order after Muhammad Nur Faizie took out a knife.

A day after the incident, the accused robbed another 24-hour convenience store at Taman Sukma in Jalan Sultan Tengah, here at around 10.35am.

Muhammad Nur Faizie entered the convenience store and ordered a counter staff to hand over 14 packets of cigarettes and RM180 cash from the counter drawer.

The loss of the second robbery was estimated at RM425.

In mitigation, Muhammad Nur Faizie pleaded for lighter sentence as he is responsible for three siblings.

However, the court found him to be a repeat offender and is now serving a seven-month jail term in a prison after he was convicted under Section 393 of the Penal Code for attempted robbery.

In view of that. Deputy Public Prosecutors Ruthra Raj and Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi called for a fair sentence to serve as a public education.

“Robbery cases are now widespread. The accused also disregarded the trauma suffered by the victims.

“Therefore, severe penalties must be imposed in order for the accused to be taught a lesson,” they said during the court proceedings.

Muhammad Nur Faizie was not represented by a lawyer.