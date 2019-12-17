Warisan preparing for Kimanis by-election since Aug — Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has been preparing for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election ever since the Election Court’s decision in August.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal who is also Warisan president, said party members and leaders have been going down to the ground as part of its preparations for the by-election.

“We have gone to the ground … recently I visited flood-stricken areas and we have also implemented programs at the grassroots level. We need to work hard, we cannot be complacent and (we must) reach out to as many voters as possible in Kimanis,” he said when met by reporters in Kuala Lumpur after a meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad on the Malaysia Agreement 1963. Also present was Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

On the issue of candidate, Shafie said that he had not made the decision yet.

“I will need to look into the issue of candidacy thoroughly and I have informed all relevant quarters. I hope that all parties (PH Sabah and allies of Warisan) will support the candidate.

“I have also informed Tun Dr Mahathir of PH Sabah’s decision and preparedness to support Warisan’s candidate in the Kimanis by-election,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the Kimanis parliamentary by-election on Jan 18.

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said yesterday that the nomination of candidates would be on Jan 4 and early voting on Jan 14.

The by-election was called following the Federal Court’s recent ruling in affirming the Kota Kinabalu Election Court’s decision to annul the victory of Datuk Seri Anifah Aman in the Kimanis seat during the 14th general election (GE14) in May last year.

The Election Court had on Aug 16 this year declared Anifah’s vicetory in Kimanis in GE14 as null and void after finding that there were additional ballot papers which could have affected the results of the election.

In GE14, Anifah, a former foreign minister who contested on the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket, won by a 156-vote majority when he polled 11,942 votes. Anifah announced his resignation from Umno, a BN component, in September 2018.

It was a three-cornered fight involving Anifah, Parti Warisan Sabah’s Datuk Karim Bujang, who garnered 11,786 votes, and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah’s Jaafar Ismail, who obtained 1,300 votes.

On June 18, 2018, Karim filed a petition to challenge Anifah’s victory.