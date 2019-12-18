Agong, Raja Permaisuri convey condolences to Ismail Salam’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family of Ismail Salam, who died in Brunei, today

Ismail, 51, the Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei, lost consciousness in his residence in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, and was pronounced dead at 8.33am at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital.

“Their Majesties expressed sympathy and sadness to the late Ismail’s family and expressed hope that the family remained strong in facing the sad situation and test from Allah S.W.T.

“Their Majesties pray that his soul will be blessed by Allah S.W.T and be placed among the righteous,” according to the Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement here today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah had met Ismail, who held the post since February 2019, during their Majesties special visit to Brunei in February and during a state visit last August.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah’s visit to Brunei was the first state visit after His Majesty was installed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30.

Ismail is survived by his wife Rosita Ismail and two children, Nur Hidayah, 23, and Haziq, 21, who is currently studying in Hungary. – Bernama