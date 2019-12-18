Cuepacs recommends quinquennial civil service pay review

SHAH ALAM: Termed as ‘stagnant’, the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) is advocating the government to review civil servant wages every five years.

Its president Datuk Azih Muda, said this was necessary especially for government support staffers who earned only enough to last two weeks, pay their utility bills and put food on the table.

He said a Cuepacs survey had shown that a worker would need an income of RM2,640 (per month), and if the person had a family to support in the Klang Valley, RM4,200 would be required.

“Right now, the pay is insufficient to save for one’s children’s education, while enrolling a child in nursery school is an extra expense.

“For this reason, the government must see how important a five-yearly review of wages for civil servants is, as well as measure their productivity,” he said after the 28th triennial Cuepacs convention commenced yesterday.

On the three-day convention, Azih said plenty of resolutions would be put forward, including concerning salary, the cost of living, goods, housing, education and healthcare – all challenges for today’s civil servant. — Bernama