Dewan Negara passes 2020 Supply Bill

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara yesterday approved the Supply Bill (Budget) 2020, which has allocated RM297 billion for the year’s expenditure.

Deputy president of the senate Datuk Halim Abdul Samad announced the decision at 10.10pm.

The bill was unanimously approved by members of the senate after it was debated for four days starting from Monday (Dec 9) which was followed by two days of winding up by each ministry which ended last night.

Earlier, the Supply Bill 2020 was tabled by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Ir. Amiruddin Hamzah for the third reading and supported by Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong.

Amiruddin in winding up debate on the 2020 Budget said the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is expected to announce further the framework on the #[email protected] initiative.

He said the initiative involved the reemployment of female workers who had taken leave for over a year to take care of their children and this would benefit women who have difficulties in returning to work after taking maternity leave beyond the prescribed period. – Bernama