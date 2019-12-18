Dr Mahathir: Imran has own reasons for not attending KL Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad believes his counterpart from Pakistan, Imran Khan has his own reasons for not being able to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019.

“That is his choice. We cannot force. In Islam, there is no compulsion. He cannot make it, perhaps he has some other problems,” he told reporters after checking on preparations for the summit that would take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement issued yesterday, confirmed that Imran would not be attending the

KL Summit 2019, taking place here from today till Saturday.

Commenting further on participation at the summit meeting, Dr Mahathir said Kuala Lumpur as the host had invited 50 nations including the heads of state to be involved together in the various discussions concerning the Islamic world.

He said the conference had nothing to do with discussions on the Islamic religion; on the other hand, the focus would be on the Ummah who are now perceived to be more and more pressured. — Bernama