Dr Yii: CHMS No. 1 teachers to receive RM500 bonus before Chinese New Year (Video)

KUCHING: Teachers of Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No. 1 at Jalan Pending, here, will be receiving their RM500 bonus from Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) in time for next year’s Chinese New Year celebration, saud Sarawak DAP Youth secretary Dr Kelvin Yii.

Dr Yii, who is Bandar Kuching MP, said he had discussed with the school’s board on the disbursement of the bonus, and agreed, following the feedback from the teachers, for the bonus to be given right before next year’s Chinese New Year celebration.

“Chung Hua Middle School No 1 has 104 teachers, so in total we will pass RM52,000 to the school before Chinese New Year celebration next year,” he said.

Dr Yii was speaking to reporters after a site inspection of the school’s six classrooms which were destroyed in a 1am fire on Dec 5.

The RM500 bonus was announced by Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen on Nov 20.

Chong had said that teachers at all 14 Chung Hua Middle Schools in Sarawak will be receiving the RM500 bonus each to acknowledge their sacrifices and contributions to the society and country by teaching and education the younger generation.

Chong made the announcement after giving Chung Hua Middle School No 3, here, the RM500 bonus for each of its 49 teachers – among the first schools in Sarawak to receive it.

Earlier, Dr Yii presented a total of RM20,000 aid to the board of Chung Hua Middle School No 3 to start repair works to the destroyed classrooms.

He said RM10,000 was from his MP fund while another RM10,000 was from Chong.

“Out of the six classrooms affected, two are regular classrooms and others are rooms for activities.

“The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is still investigating the cause of the fire.

“The school board will engage a professional consultant later to evaluate the damage and cost of repairs.

“I will also continue to communicate with the school board to find more ways we can help if needed, so that the students here would not be greatly affected,” Dr Yii assured.