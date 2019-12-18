EMS sector garners ‘overweight’ recommendation for next 12 months

KUCHING: The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector has been upgraded by AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) from its neutral recommendation to ‘overweight’ for the next 12 months.

AmInvestment Bank believed that the positive prospects of manufacturers tied to the production of general household products such as ATA IMS Bhd (ATA) and VS Industry Bhd (VSI) have been further boosted by recent job wins and the potential to secure additional customers or orders as opportunities arise from the US-China trade war on top of otherwise, organic growth.

“ATA has managed to secure five new customers namely Sagemcom, Schneider Electric, Swift Labs, ecobee and cricut with the production for all the new customers slated to start in 2020,” the research firm said.

“The group has rented a 250,000 square foot (sq ft) site dedicated to these new projects where the facility will be used for plastic injection moulding, final assembly and warehousing.

The combined revenue contribution from these customers is expected to be around RM150 million to RM200 million in the first year of production but AmInvestment Bank has maintained its financial year 2021 (FY21F) forecasts for ATA as the research firm has already factored in the topline growth which was in line with guidance.

“Meanwhile, VSI secured printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) orders from a new customer in July 2019 which is expected to contribute RM200 million revenue in FY20F and a full-assembly customer secured in early October 2019 which will contribute RM100 million revenue yearly.

“Securing additional PCBA orders partially mitigates the anticipated decline in its current PCBA orders as some of its customers move towards self-sufficiency by producing PCBA in-house.”

The research firm also recalled that VSI secured its agreement with Bissell in March 2019 and now has a 160,000 sq ft plant equipped with injection moulding facilities, assembly lines, a warehouse and a test lab for the new customer.

“The group started mass production for Bissell’s first carpet cleaner model in September 2019 and has a total of five models confirmed with the other lines for Bissell ensuing once the first line’s production stabilises.”

The research firm has forecasted Bissell to contribute around 10 to 23 per cent of VSI’s earnings from FY20F to FY22F.

“ATA and VSI are continuing their efforts to secure more customers and/or orders as well as seizing opportunities that arise from the US-China trade war causing diversion of order flows into Southeast Asia.

“In the long term, both companies target its key customer to contribute around 40 to 50 per cent of total group revenue to reduce customer concentration risk.”

AmInvestment Bank recapped that on top of ATA’s 14 lines for its key customer, the group has managed to secure an additional two projects in the pipeline, one for a floorcare product to commence production in April 2020 and the other is a light product which has commenced production in end-November 2019, albeit contributing a smaller portion of its key customer’s products.

“Meanwhile, VSI currently has 4.5 lines running for said key customer, producing a mixture of a personal care product and floorcare products.”

According to AmInvestment Bank, the fourth quarter of FY20 (4QFY20) is expected to be a key milestone for ATA’s vertical integration efforts as the group’s wire harness capability is scheduled for an audit with the key customer.

It is expected to start production in the same said quarter while its brush bar assembly is already in production as at end-November 2019 with plants to ramp up capacity and be fully self-sufficient by 4QFY20.

On another note, the research firm highlighted that Microtronics Sdn Bhd’s PCBA and battery pack assembly capabilities, which are slated to be injected into ATA by mid-current year 2021 (CY21), currently have 14 surface mount technology (SMT) lines, and aims to be fully self-sufficient by 4QFY20.

“The current SMT lines cater to 75 per cent of ATA’s PCBA and battery pack requirements. As for VSI, the group has been a known vertically-integrated player with tooling, plastic injection, PCBA and full-assembly capabilities giving the group an edge over peers who lack PCBA capabilities.

“However, we note that even SKP Resources Bhd has commenced production of PCBA in the first half of CY19 (1HCY19) as the EMS sector moves towards being vertically-integrated.”

Looking ahead, AmInvestment Bank may downgrade the sector to ‘neutral’ if weakening global economic conditions dampen demand in customers’ products, labour issues arise relating to labour costs and worker shortages, sudden loss or orders and/or key customers and the overseas operations of certain players worsen if continued deterioration of sales orders plunges further and offset any cost-saving measures taken.