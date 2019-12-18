Geng Lius’ falls, leader and three members nabbed

KOTA KINABALU: Police arrested four members of ‘Geng Lius’ allegedly involved in housebreaking and car theft activities across Sabah.

District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Habibi Majinji said the group led by an illegal immigrant, had been involved in 15 housebreaking and car theft cases for the past three months, resulting in losses of RM700,000.

“This involved six cases in Kota Kinabalu, followed by two each in Penampang, Tawau, Kudat, Papar and one in Ranau.

Habibi said that the leader of the group, aged 24, and his girlfriend, aged 20, were apprehended at Taman Bukit Putramas, Telipok on December 12.

“This then led to the arrest of two other suspects – a male aged 23 and a female aged 21,” he said in a press conference here yesterday.

He said one of the cases occurred on September 2, where a homeowner in Taman Cerah, Jalan Bypass Kota Kinabalu lost several of his belongings, including cash, a car and jewellery after his house was broken into.

“The total loss for that incident amounted to RM80,000,” said Habibi.

Following the arrest of the four suspects, police had also seized various items, including two cars, jewellery, cash of foreign currency and tools that were used for housebreaking.

Further investigations revealed three of the suspects tested positive for drugs and had previously been convicted for drug-related offences while the group leader was also convicted for immigration and criminal offences before.

Habibi said the males in the group would do the dirty work and the females would then dispose of the stolen jewellery by pawning it in the shops around Kota Kinabalu.

He said police were still looking for the four remaining members of the group who are still at large, namely Mohd Raqib, Adzirul Kamarudin, Adzaruddin Kamaruddin and Ali Rosli Baru.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 and 379 A, for housebreaking and car theft respectively.

In light of the holiday season, Habibi advised the public to be extra careful and ensure that their houses have been properly locked before they leave for their vacation.

Separately, Habibi said police would be conducting more aggressive integrated operation and crime prevention measures during this festive season.