Idris welcomes re-tabling of Bill to restore Sabah, Sarawak’s status

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Information chief Dato Idris Buang welcomes the federal government’s announcement that the amendment to the Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as the equal partners of Peninsular Malaysia will be re-tabled at the Dewan Rakyat in March next year.

“It’s good to see if the proposed amendment would include the propositions by the Sarawak State Government as contained in a motion passed by Sarawak State Legislative Assembly earlier this year,” Idris said in a statement last night.

Among the propositions was to describe Sarawak and Sabah in Article 1(2) of the Constitution, as, inter alia, ‘States in the Federation pursuant to Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63)’.

Secondly, the motion also espoused the desire to have Section 160 amended in particular on the definition of ‘the Federation’ to mean , inter alia, ‘the Federation established pursuant to MA63,’ with saving intact for relevant provisions needed that relate to other states that made up the Federation immediately prior to MA63.

“If these elements are met, there should be no qualms to have the new amendment passed in the coming parliamentary session next year,” said the Muara Tuang assemblyman.

Idris was commenting on a statement by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong yesterday that amendment to the Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as the equal partners of Peninsular Malaysia will be re-tabled at the Dewan Rakyat in March 2020.

Liew said the re-tabling of the proposed amendment was agreed in a three-way meeting between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg held at the Prime Minister’s office in Putrajaya on Monday.

“The main agenda of the meeting was about the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). The government of Malaysia and state governments of Sabah and Sarawak have reached a consensus on the 17 of 21 main issues identified by the Special Cabinet Committee to Review the implementation MA63,” he said.

Liew said the remaining four issues were being actively discussed and the three-way meeting had helped towards reaching a consensus.

He said the proposed amendment was tabled at the Parliament early this year but failed to get an approval.

“I call on all members of Parliament to give bipartisan support to the amendment as it is important with regards to the position of Sabah and Sarawak in the Federation, and the matter is close to the heart of every Sabahan and Sarawakian,” he added.