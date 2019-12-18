JBPM faces tough mission to save three pregnant mothers

MERSING: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) air unit battled against the foul weather to save three pregnant mothers in Kampung Peta, near Endau, who were stranded due to flood and in need of immediate treatment yesterday.

The mercy flight operation was led by two pilots and assisted by two air quartermasters and four Bomba Special Air Services (PASKUB) personnel, using the AW189 helicopter.

A Bernama team was given the opportunity to follow the operation together with Johor JBPM Director Datuk Yahaya Madis.

The team took off from Senai Airport at 9am and landed half an hour later at an army camp here.

Yahaya said as soon as the helicopter took off towards the village, it had to turn back to the camp due to heavy rainfall and thick fog.

“Although the weather was unfavourable in the early stage, we finally succeeded when the operation resumed at 3pm, by then the weather was calm enough to let us fly and brought the patients to the hospital.

“However there were more patients that were stranded due to the worsened weather condition, we will try to help them through another operation tomorrow (today),” he told Bernama after the mercy flight operation here yesterday.

He said the three pregnant ladies were Roslina Ayong, 35, Ho Siew Ng, 39, and Norafizah Azmi in her twenties, from the Orang Asli Jakun ethnic.

According to Yahaya, the operation was the first mercy flight operation in the state after the flood occurred this year.

Meanwhile, he said JBPM was also sending out food supply to the village using its boat.

“More than 700kg of food were sent there by boat and we together with the district officer will also identify the actual number of residents stranded,” he said.

He was made to understand that at the early stage there were 300 victims in the the village.

According to Yahaya, if food supply was not enough, JBPM would sent more supply in the next operation.

He said the villagers were assumed to be cut off from communication by land since Saturday due to floods in the district. — Bernama