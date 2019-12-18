Longhouse blockade: One access road cleared in compromise, court case still ongoing

SIBU: One of the blockades across two access roads leading to Rumah Jalak and Rumah Nita at Tanjung Penasu has been removed following an order from the Sessions Court this morning.

Political secretary to the chief minister Romeo Christopher Tegong was at the scene when the blockade was removed by the longhouse folks with the help of a crane.

This morning, Sessions Court judge Caroline Bee Majanil allowed an application by one of the counsels representing Rumah Jalak, Wee Wui Kiat for a stay of judgment pending the hearing to set aside the judgement in default, scheduled on Feb 12, 2020.

With the stay of judgement, the court ordered for a temporary removal of one of the blockades by Saturday.

Both the landowner and the longhouse folks from Rumah Jalak have agreed to the adjustment.

Speaking to the press at the site, Romeo thanked everyone’s efforts, especially the court for allowing the temporary removal of the blockade and the lawyers for helping out in this case.

One of the longhouse folks, James Kusau, also thanked everyone who were assisting to resolve the problem.

“The people from the two longhouses are thankful to the amicable solution although the court case is still going on.

“With the blockade, it would be very difficult for us longhouse folks in times of emergency, so we are very glad that the blockade has been removed,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the case this morning, the landowner was represented by counsels Esther Wong and Lau Kho Peng, while Wee and Christine Lim represented Rumah Jalak.

On Monday, Wee and Lim applied to the court to set aside the judgement in default which was granted to the landowner last Oct 10.

This morning, Wee applied for the stay of the judgement, pending the decision on the setting aside the judgment in default.

“We have to set aside the judgement, the judgement is still there, right now we are only staying the judgement. In the meantime, we agreed on this adjustment.

“The stay of judgement has already been granted, so right now, we are waiting for the decision on the setting aside to be heard on Feb 12, next year,” he told to the press at the court this morning.

Wee said under the law, no one can claim the injunction and the declaration by way of judgement in default.

“You have to go through proper hearing. That is why we are applying to set aside the judgement,” he said.

The blockade, which was set up on Dec 3, disrupted the lives of some 300 longhouse folk in two longhouses; Rumah Jalak and Rumah Nita.

It is understood that the landowner had allowed the road to be built on the land for longhouse folk to use.

However, the landowner reportedly demanded for compensation from the relevant parties for the road built on their land.

It was said that the blockade was set up after they did not receive the compensation.